DWeb in 2025: Looking Back at a Year of Decentralization

DWeb Seminar Weekend participants sharing a meal in San Francisco.

(Image from Wendy Hanamura licensed CC BY-SA 4.0)

Our communities will continue to be shaped by digital networked technology, changing the way we work, learn, and go about our lives. DWeb is a community of people deeply engaged with these changes, earnestly grappling with what it means to design and build values-centered tech. It is a community that is not only reacting to shifting realities, but one that activates transformation — constructing alternative tools, languages, and approaches using our skills as technologists, organizers, designers, artists, and researchers.

Last year, we decided that it was time to see how we could further decentralize the DWeb movement. By taking a year off from organizing DWeb Camp, our team of DWeb Core Organizers directed our energy toward attending and organizing focused events and workshops throughout 2025. Dweebs around the world were already convening locally and planning aligned events, we also wanted to support the growth of our international network of Nodes (more on their activities below).

We’re thrilled to see all that our community has done this past year: gathering, developing, and dreaming together. Here is a look back at the major events and happenings across the DWeb Network!

Conferences + Gatherings

RightsCon25

The first major event DWeb participated this year was RightsCon in Taipei, Taiwan. In February, Senior Organizer, mai ishikawa sutton, co-organized a pre-conference workshop on community mesh networks with g0v, the leading decentralized civic technology community in Taiwan, focused on local community networks at the National Taipei University of Technology. We also participated in several sessions at the conference itself. Several other DWeb community members, including Ying Tong Lai and riley wong, organized and participated in a community privacy residency in the weeks surrounding the conference.

Group photo of participants at the DWeb x g0v Local Networks Workshop.

(Image by mai ishikawa sutton licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

In early June, members of the organizing team, Ira Nezhynska and Arkadiy Kukarkin, set up the DWeb Atelier at the Funding the Commons Forum in Berlin. The cozy hang out area at the Forum was a space for new and familiar faces to give small talks and host emergent discussions on human-centered network infrastructures that center privacy, community, and digital autonomy.

DWeebs hanging out at the DWeb Terrace at FtC Berlin Forum, 2025

(Image by Ira Nezhynska licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

About 60 dweebs gathered this summer on Salt Spring Island for the first DWeb Camp Cascadia. The leaders of DWeb YVR (Vancouver) organized a beautiful three-day event from August 8-10. It included talks, demos, and workshops on topics ranging from local-first networks, mesh technologies, and open social webs

Outdoor session on agroecologicy at DWeb Camp Cascadia 2025

(Image by mai ishikawa sutton licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

In mid-August, 10 advanced peer-to-peer (P2P) developers and researchers, two research directors, one editor, and three stewards met for three days and nights in San Francisco to discuss the current state of local-first, P2P protocols and strategize to overcome the immediate challenges ahead. The premise was: brilliant minds + human connections = potential breakthroughs. The seminar concluded with the DWeb Weekend, with talks (recordings available here) showcasing the protocols and approaches to building offline-first, permissionless, trustworthy, and resilient networks.

Photo of DWeb Seminar Weekend participants on a hike in San Francisco.

(Wendy Hanamura, CC BY-SA 4.0)

DWeb Node Network

Since our first DWeb Camp in 2019 at the Mushroom Farm, dweebs have continued to gather locally around the world. The Node Network has grown, contracted, and shifted in the past six years. Some meet several times a month and some meet once or twice a year. As the DWeb Core team, we do what we can to support those organizing local meetups and encourage those with the commitment and capacity to more formally establish a Node in their city or region.

Here are the Nodes that met in person to explore DWeb topics and projects as they relate to their local context:

Our most active Node, DWeb YVR organized DWeb Camp Cascadia and hosted more than 30 events in 2025! They have regular meetups on AT Protocol, mesh networks, Folk Tech, and more recently, a monthly book club.

“DWeb Vancouver’s first #lofiwknyvr was a big success in January, here Boris, David and Chad are starting us off with a welcome from the proprietor of ZSpace, a coworking hub with a lot of local DWeb overlap.”

(Photo and caption by Emily McGill, CC BY-SA 4.0)

One of our founding and most active Nodes, DWeb SF-Bay Area has been organizing monthly meetups in San Francisco and the East Bay, on topics ranging from local-first tech, AT Protocol, and co-living. Here are the videos of the February 2025 Local-First Meetup and the May 2025 Meetup — How Do We Build the Digital Commons of Tomorrow?

Our Node in the Pacific Northwest organized two meetups this year. You can view the recordings of the talks from the February meetup here.

Title slide of one of the talks presented at the February DWeb Seattle meetup.

Members of our Node in New York met up at Hackers On Planet Earth (HOPE) in August at St. John’s University in Queens. They set up a DWeb table and shared what DWeb is about with the east coast hacker community.

Rosalind, Charles, and Val tabling at HOPE_16 in August

(Image from DWeb NY, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0)

They also designed and printed these cool stickers!

Limited edited DWeb @ HOPE stickers at the DWeb table.

(Image from DWeb NY, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0)

DWeb Shanghai

Though they took a bit of a hiatus, Shanghai is one of our longest running Nodes. They organized a weekend meetup last month in November, in-person and online. Wendy Hanamura, our Senior Organizer, gave an introduction to DWeb, Brooklyn Zelenka gave a talk on local-first tech, and they also featured speakers on AT Protocol.

New and Upcoming Nodes

We’re excited by the prospect of two new potential Nodes emerging! This month, dweebs in Tokyo met up for a kick-off meetup where they discussed the social implications and state of the current web, and played with meshtastic radios.

Group hoto from the first DWeb meetup in Tokyo.

Clockwise from top left: Tora, Yuuya, Shotaro, Takumi, Seiya. Justus.

(Image by DWeb Tokyo licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

And just last week, about 20 people met up at the Atlanta Blockchain Center for the first DWeb Meetup in Atlanta. Senior Organizer, mai ishikawa sutton, had a fireside chat with 2023 DWeb Fellow, Blake Stoner, to discuss the DWeb Principles, and the future of the web.

Group photo from the first DWeb meetup in Atlanta

(Image from Blake Stoner, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0)

Virtual Meetups

To keep the conversation and ideas flowing across the DWeb Network, we organize virtual meetups for people to showcase their projects, ideas, and approaches. You can watch all of our virtual meetups from 2025 below.

DWeb Meetup – Bluesky & Beyond (February 2025) // On Bluesky, AT Protocol, and efforts to build an open interoperable ecosystem of social networks.

DWeb Meetup – Decentralized Tech to Resist Authoritarianism (July 2025) // On decentralized technologies and approaches people are using to resist authoritarianism. Speakers demonstrated tools in use today around the world that combat censorship, promote privacy, and strengthen peer-to-peer movements.

DWeb Meetup – The State of the DWeb: P2P, Local-First & Where to go from here (August 2025) // On the state of the decentralized web, through a specific lens of local-first and peer-to-peer approaches.

DWeb Meetup – The Present and Future of Funding Open Source (September 2025) // On funding and sustaining open source projects, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

DWeb Virtual Meetup – Open Source Ag Tech for Small Farmer Sovereignty (November 2025) // On open source agricultural technologies that are built for/by farmers for sustainable and just food futures.

DWeb’s Decentralized Tech Stack

We always feel the need to use more of the DWeb tools that we nurture through our organizing work. This year, we were able to practice what we preach by decentralizing some of our infrastructure.

One major achievement was the launch of DWeb.events, our shared calendar hosted forked from open-web-calendar. It enabled anyone to see what’s going on in our community and subscribe directly to the events.

DWeb Websites

This year, we made getdweb.net and dwebcamp.org accessible through the decentralized web, thanks to Distributed Press. To check it out, visit ipns://getdweb.net from your favourite decentralized browser like Peersky, or just by installing the IPFS extension on a regular browser.

We were also able to update the software infrastructure behind the DWeb Camp website — made possible through the generous contributions of Justus Perlwitz (who also happens to be one of the organizers of the meetup in Tokyo!).

DWeb Discord <> Matrix Bridge

Our DWeb Core Team is constantly asked, “Discord isn’t decentralized, so why are you using it?” It’s a totally fair question. The reason is that we want to have a community chat that’s as friction-less to use and is a platform that meets people where they already are as much as possible. But we also do recognize that it’s not a values-aligned platform.

We’ve long had a channel on Matrix as well — which is an open, decentralized real-time communication protocol. And now, these two services are bridged! Thanks to Hypha Worker Co-op who is hosting our Matrix server and bridging service. How can you get more decentralized than that?

Here’s the link to join our Matrix server, and here’s the link to join our Discord server.

~

As we move into a new year, the DWeb Core Team looks forward to continuing to steward this community of people passionately committed to building a better Web.

…and stay tuned for details on DWeb Camp 2026, coming soon!