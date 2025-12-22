In 2025, a global conversation emerged about memory, power and who controls the historical record. As governments deleted web pages, platforms broke links, and public data quietly (and not so quietly) disappeared, journalists around the world turned to the Internet Archive and the Wayback Machine to understand what was being lost, what could still be saved, and why preservation matters more than ever. From investigations in The New Yorker and The New York Times to video features from the BBC and CNN, these stories capture how the fight to preserve the web became one of the defining information battles of the year.
Full list: https://archive.org/about/news-stories/search?mentions-search=2025 (1,700+ for 2025)
Top News Stories About the Internet Archive: 2025
- The New Yorker: “The data hoarders resisting Trump’s purge” March 14, 2025.
- KQED: “What happens if the Internet Archive goes dark?” March 19, 2025.
- NPR: “As the Trump administration purges web pages, this group is rushing to save them” March 23, 2025.
- IEEE Spectrum: “How digital archivists are saving public information from the memory hole” April 1, 2025.
- New York Times: “The White House frames the past by erasing parts of it” April 5, 2025.
- BBC News: “Can the Internet Archive save our digital history? [VIDEO]” May 3, 2025.
- KQED: “SF-Based Internet Archive Is Now a Federal Depository Library. What Does That Mean?” July 24, 2025.
- Ars Technica: “Internet Archive’s legal fights are over, but its founder mourns what was lost” November 3, 2025.
- CNN: “Inside the old church where one trillion webpages are being saved [VIDEO]” November 16, 2025.
- Scientific American: “How to Send a Message to Future Civilizations” November 17, 2025.
Top News Stories Referencing Wayback Machine / Internet Archive: 2025
- The Wall Street Journal: “DOGE Staffer Resigns Over Racist Posts” February 7, 2025.
- The Washington Post: “How Trump is reshaping reality by hiding data” March 11, 2025.
- CNN: “After a backlash, National Park Service restores old Underground Railroad webpage that prominently features Harriet Tubman” April 7, 2025.
- 9News: “Air Force erases first female Thunderbird pilot’s achievements from websites” April 15, 2025.
- The Washington Post: “Google is killing millions of web links to save a few bucks” August 1, 2025.
- The Washington Post: “First report of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is gone from the web” August 28, 2025.
- Editor & Publisher: “When government data vanishes, communities pay the price” November 18, 2025.
- The Washington Post: “What you should know from a trove of ChatGPT conversations we analyzed” November 19, 2025.
- techradar: “The Wayback Machine recently captured its trillionth web page – here are 5 surprising facts about the ‘living history of the internet‘” December 2, 2025.
- EDGI: “EPA Scrubs Information About Climate Change Indicators and Impacts” December 10, 2025.