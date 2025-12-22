CNN The New Yorker The New York Times KQED Scientific American Ars Technica BBC News NPR IEEE Spectrum

In 2025, a global conversation emerged about memory, power and who controls the historical record. As governments deleted web pages, platforms broke links, and public data quietly (and not so quietly) disappeared, journalists around the world turned to the Internet Archive and the Wayback Machine to understand what was being lost, what could still be saved, and why preservation matters more than ever. From investigations in The New Yorker and The New York Times to video features from the BBC and CNN, these stories capture how the fight to preserve the web became one of the defining information battles of the year.

Full list: https://archive.org/about/news-stories/search?mentions-search=2025 (1,700+ for 2025)

Top News Stories About the Internet Archive: 2025

Top News Stories Referencing Wayback Machine / Internet Archive: 2025