THIS WEDNESDAY: Three Ways to Celebrate the Public Domain

Join us THIS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21 for three different ways to celebrate the creative works from 1930 and the sounds recordings from 1925 that have entered the public domain in the US:
10am PT – VIRTUAL party: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1977502652667
6pm PT – IN PERSON film screening & party at the Internet Archive: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1977503818153
7pm PT – LIVESTREAM film screening: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980757251259
Oh, god… i need support from Internet Archive and anyone give me a response. Is very sad, Internet Archive exclude the blind users… is really sad. Now, navigate in your collections is really impossible for blind users, and i not have a help. I want send an e-mail with more details, but, i don’t know the e-mail more indicate to send my message. But, in this moment, for blind users, navigating in your collections is really impossible.