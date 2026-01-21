Announcing the 2026 Public Domain Film Remix Contest Winners, Honorable Mentions & Finalists

We’re thrilled to unveil the creativity of our top three winners and four honorable mentions in this year’s Public Domain Day Film Remix Contest. These remarkable films not only reimagined and transformed public domain works but also demonstrated the boundless potential of remixing creative works to create something new.

This year’s contest received more than 270 submissions from creators across 35 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and 28 countries worldwide. All of the submissions can be viewed in a new collection at the Internet Archive: 2026 Public Domain Day Film Remix Contest collection.

Our judging panel was led by Catherine Kavanaugh of Screen360.tv with jurors Peter Stein, Rick Prelinger, Amber McKinney, and Brewster Kahle.

Watch the winning entries & honorable mentions below. View the full list of finalists.

FIRST PLACE: “Rhapsody, Reimagined” by Andrea Hale

About the film: Rhapsody, Reimagined reconfigures imagery from King of Jazz (1930) through collage, digital animation, and repetition set to a reimagined version of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Andrea Hale

Judge’s Comment: Andrea Hale’s sharp description: “Treating image as modular rather than linear, the film foregrounds systems of synchronization, reproduction, and spectacle,” signaled to the judges that we were in for a surprise. The stripped down remix of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue lifted us gently into a 1930s office scene in deco sherbert colors that deconstructed and rebuilt through a mind-blowing kaleidoscope of dancers, musicians, and other images from John Murray Anderson’s “ The King of Jazz”….finally landing us back on a moon…A fabulously fun use of archival footage – we all agreed, it was an aesthetic triumph! Congratulations to Andrea Hale

Andrea Hale is an artist working in animation and video editing. Her work emphasizes rhythm, repetition, and texture, using collage to recontextualize culturally established works by treating them as raw material rather than finished objects.

SECOND PLACE: “Battle Lines” by Jen Zhao and Aaron Sharp

About the film: The friendship and rivalry between two painters: Piet Mondrian and Theo van Doesburg.

Selected Judge’s Comment: This is a neatly made little film that used 22 archival works and doesn’t quite escape the burden of telling the story of the feud between Mondrian and van Doesburg. It’s a perfectly pitched, tongue-in-cheek short doc(mock)umentary tracking their feud over the diagonal line. Masterful editing of inspired sources including Composition II in Red, Blue And Yellow by Mondrian (1930) and Jean Cocteau’s “Le Sang Un Poet” with costumes by Coco Chanel. It’s deft narration winks at parody yet unfolds the story in a memorable cadence to its tender end and sends viewers to research further. Congratulations to Jen Zhao and Aaron Sharp

Jen Zhao

Jen Zhao is a Canadian filmmaker, producer, and actor who is interested in autofictional works that explore reality, genre, and the experience of making art itself. She works with an ethos of “scrappiness”, creating films with whatever resources are on hand or easily accessible, which is exemplified in her short film Finding Nathan Fielder (With Jen Zhao). Jen has released work with Penguin Random House, Spotify, and Cosmic Soup Productions, and received her MFA in Screenwriting from UCLA.

Aaron Sharp

Aaron Sharp is a screenwriter and actor from Los Angeles. He has an MFA from UCLA TFT and loves acronyms. He is currently working on 8 Votes, a true-crime podcast that investigates how his best friend received only eight votes in his high school presidential election, and whether foul play was involved.

THIRD PLACE: “Farina & The Perpetual Shine Machine” by Ralphie Wilson

About the film: Allen “Farina” Hoskins hosts an interrogative look into the depiction of black life during the year 1930 in this short film, unease follows.

Ralphie Wilson

Selected Judge’s Comment: This film highlights terrific sourcing and intercutting of both uplifting and disturbing depictions of African and African American film imagery from 1930. Not at all gratuitous in its presentation of images from governmental, industrial and educational archives, the familiar comic expression of Our Gang’s Farina, Allen Hoskins, softens the disquieting impact and prompts further inquiry. The Hall-Johnson Choir’s spiritual directed by Broadway performer Juanita Hall (later known for “South Pacific”) elevated imagery and soundscore, further highlighting the conundrum in our fraught history. As director Ralphie Wilson stated in his description, “Unease follows.” Thank you and congratulations, Ralphie Wilson

Ralphie Wilson is a street photographer, editor and independent filmmaker from St. Louis, MO. He has a love for archive work and capturing The Black Experience throughout all mediums.

HONORABLE MENTION: “The Boots on the Western Front” by Thomas Biamonte

Thomas Biamonte

About the film: An anti-war short film that showcases the horror of modern warfare and its toll on the human psyche as seen in the 1930 Best Picture winner at the 3rd annual Academy Awards All Quiet on the Western Front. The film is paired with a 1915 reading of Rudyard Kipling’s 1903 Anti-War poem Boots.

Thomas Biamonte is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Hartford studying acting. He is a huge fan of the public domain and the internet archive and he is honored to be chosen as an Honorable Mention.

HONORABLE MENTION: “How’s the Play Going?” by Noel David Taylor

Noel David Taylor

About the film: An absurd comedy with the main character lost in time, disjointed in settings and confused by their surroundings. Sort of like that thing that happens when you realize you haven’t been paying attention to the film you’re watching.

Noel David Taylor is a filmmaker known for their alchemy of homemade nightmare comedy and an absurdist sense of tragedy.

HONORABLE MENTION: “Dream A Little Dream Of Me Reimagined” by Talissa Mehringer

About the film: A new short music-film remix celebrating the dynamism of 30s film choreography, the opulence of the sets, and the versatile talent of the featured stars.

Talissa Mehringer is a German/Mexican multimedia artist and filmmaker residing in Berlin. Her work springs from a desire to bring to life dreams and experiences filtered through the subconscious.

HONORABLE MENTION: “The Reality Engineer” by Konstantin

About the film: A comedy film that tells the story of a scientist who wants to help humanity live better by correcting reality itself. However, every good intention only makes the situation worse.

ALL FINALISTS (ALPHABETICAL BY TITLE)