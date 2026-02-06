Internet Archive and Partners Select Local Newsrooms from Across the US to Participate in the Today’s News for Tomorrow Program

Internet Archive, Poynter Institute, and Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) are pleased to announce the first cohort of newsrooms to join the Today’s News for Tomorrow program. With support from Press Forward, Today’s News for Tomorrow will bring together news organizations and memory institutions to address the urgent challenge of local news preservation and perpetual access. The project will create a national framework for digital preservation that serves newsrooms’ “immediate internal needs and communities’ future information needs,” according to Press Forward.

“Journalism is the first draft of history, and we’re at risk of losing that history due to changes in a newsroom’s technology, ownership, and even outside pressure to erase it,” said Kristen Hare, program instructor and Poynter’s director for craft and local news. “Today’s News for Tomorrow will help local journalists and newsrooms learn what we’re up against and make sure the first draft of news is still around for future generations.”

Participating newsrooms will receive access to Internet Archive’s services, tools, and infrastructure, share public local news resources through a unified local news access portal, and participate in knowledge-sharing opportunities centered around local news archiving.

The first cohort will be made up of digital local news publications. Future cohorts in 2026 will be tailored to meet the preservation needs of print newspapers, public media organizations, and independent journalists. Members of the initial cohort were selected through a competitive application process and include:

The Berkeley Scanner (Berkeley, CA)

The Jefferson County Beacon (Port Townsend, WA)

Cityside (Berkeley, CA)

Athens County Independent (Athens, OH)

Hoy en Delaware (Wilmington, DE)

Bucks County Beacon (Warminster, PA)

Golden Today (Golden, CO)

The 51st (Washington, DC)

15 West (Chicago, IL)

The Rapidian (Grand Rapids, MI)

My Tarboro Today (Tarboro, NC)

Outlier Media (Detroit, MI)

Hmong Daily News (Sacramento, CA)

Front Range Focus (Denver, CO)

Lake County News (Lucerne, CA)

The Providence Eye (Providence, RI)

Grandview Independent (Richmond, CA)

The Well News (Washington, DC)

Prism Reports (Oakland, CA)

El Paso Matters (El Paso, TX)

The Oaklandside (Oakland, CA)

The Current GA (Savannah, GA)

Germantown Info Hub (Philadelphia, PA)

Evanston Now (Evanston, IL)

Conecta Arizona (Phoenix, AZ)

Charlottesville Tomorrow (Charlottesville, VA)

Wisconsin Watch (Madison, WI)

BK Reader (Brooklyn, NY)

Black Girl Nerds (Virginia Beach, VA)

Lede New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

U.S. Press Freedom Tracker (Brooklyn, NY)

Wired (New York City, NY)

El Central Hispanic News (Detroit, MI)

Newsrooms are encouraged to apply to join future cohorts. Newsrooms publishing print newspapers should apply to join the next cohort by April 1. All other organizations may apply at any time to join additional cohorts. Questions about the program can be directed to the program team at tnt@archive.org.