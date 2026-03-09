Remix, Reimagine, Record: Internet Archive Partners with WNYC for the 2026 Public Song Project

The 2026 Public Song Project is here — and for the first time, WNYC’s Public Song Project is partnering with the Internet Archive! ⁠

⁠Here’s what you need to know:

⁠Anyone can participate.⁠ You don’t need to be a professional musician. Voice memos welcome. Bedroom producers, shower singers, full bands — the public domain is for everyone.⁠

What’s the public domain?⁠ It’s the vast commons of creative works not protected by copyright — meaning you’re free to enjoy, remix, adapt, and build on them. In the U.S., that includes creative works published in 1930 or earlier, sound recordings from 1925 or earlier, plus U.S. federal government works from any year.⁠

⁠What’s new this year?⁠ This year’s playlist will live not only with WNYC, but also on the Internet Archive, where millions can stream and share it.⁠

⁠Fun fact: The submission deadline (May 10) falls on the Internet Archive’s 30th birthday!⁠

Learn more: Check out the rules and guidelines at https://www.wnyc.org/story/2026-public-song-project/

⁠Optional 2026 Bonus Prompt⁠

This year marks:⁠

250 years since America declared independence⁠

50 years since the Copyright Act of 1976⁠

Some ideas:⁠

Rewrite a public domain poem in your own language⁠

Highlight a historically marginalized artist⁠

Remix a government work (they’re all public domain!)⁠

Reimagine the national anthem⁠

Tell your family’s story through inherited songs⁠

⁠There’s no right or wrong way to do this. The public domain belongs to you. It’s a tool to celebrate, question, remix, critique, and create.⁠