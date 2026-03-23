Join Internet Archive and Partners for the National Summit on Local News Preservation

Join Internet Archive, Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and the Poynter Institute for the National Summit on Local News Preservation. This event will bring together the producers, preservers, and users of local news to develop collaborative, scalable solutions to address the urgent preservation challenges presented by the rapidly changing local news landscape.

This free, in-person event will be held on June 17, 2026 in conjunction with the IRE 2026 Conference in National Harbor, Maryland just outside of Washington, DC.

Through panels, presentations, and facilitated discussions, Summit attendees will:

Discover proven strategies and partnerships behind successful local news preservation initiatives

Shape recommendations for local news preservation to be distributed nationally to newsrooms and memory institutions

Network with leaders from news and cultural heritage organizations

Explore tools and programs that can support the preservation and access of local digital news assets

Learn more and register to attend!

This event is part of Today’s News for Tomorrow, a program supported by Press Forward. Additional support for the Summit has been provided by the Society of American Archivists Foundation.