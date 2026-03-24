Brewster Kahle to Receive Computer History Museum’s Fellow Award on April 25

Brewster Kahle, founder and digital librarian of the Internet Archive, has been named a 2026 Fellow by the Computer History Museum. The annual Fellow Award, to be presented on April 25, 2026, honors pioneers whose work has shaped the foundations of computing and expanded access to knowledge in the digital age. Brewster is recognized for his pioneering roles in online search engines, as well as his enduring leadership in digital preservation and open access through the Internet Archive. He joins an extraordinary group of past Fellows, including Steve Wozniak, Katherine Johnson, Gordon Moore, and Tim Berners-Lee.

The Computer History Museum describes this year’s Fellows as individuals who have “changed the world through their advancements in computing and evolution of the digital age”—a description that resonates deeply with Brewster’s decades-long mission to provide “universal access to all knowledge.”

Everyone is invited to join us online for the Fellow Awards ceremony livestream, starting at 7:30pm PT on April 25th. In-person attendance at the awards ceremony is by invitation only. During the awards ceremony, attendees will hear directly from honorees through reflections on their journeys, video tributes, and remarks on their visions for the future.

For the Internet Archive community, this recognition is not only a celebration of Brewster’s work, but of the shared effort to preserve our digital heritage and keep it accessible for generations to come.