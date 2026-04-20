U.S. Supreme Court Records and Briefs: The Arguments That Shaped America, Now Freely Available

Thanks to a generous gift of materials from the Wolf Law Library at the William & Mary Law School, and the Internet Archive’s mission to digitize and provide universal access to knowledge, more than 125,000 U.S. Supreme Court records and briefs. These materials which span nearly two centuries of American law are now freely accessible online.

Why This Matters

Most people are familiar with the U.S. Supreme Court opinions as public documents. But the opinions are only part of the story. Behind every landmark ruling lies a vast archive of briefs, petitions, appendices, and supporting records; these are the the arguments, evidence, and voices that shaped each decision. The Supreme Court may receive 7,000-8,000 petitions each year, but only grants a writ of certiorari to hear the case for about 80 cases. This collection includes records and briefs received by the court, both those granted certiorari and those denied certiorari; the latter category is much more voluminous than the former. Until now, these important public documents have only been available in limited ways — in print form in a limited number of law libraries, and in other formats in other libraries but not generally available for all people to freely access.

That has now changed. As part of Democracy’s Library, the Internet Archive’s large-scale effort to preserve and open government information, this collection includes records and briefs spanning cases from 1830 through 2019, making it one of the most comprehensive archives of freely available Supreme Court materials ever assembled in one place.

What’s Now Available

The collection covers three kinds of materials:

The first is the official records from the lower court(s) : the trial transcripts, evidence, and procedural documents that travel with each case up through the federal judiciary.

: the trial transcripts, evidence, and procedural documents that travel with each case up through the federal judiciary. The second is the briefs : the petitions, responses, amicus filings, and supporting appendices submitted by the litigants themselves and by interested third parties. These briefs are the raw material of American constitutional argument. They capture the perspectives of individuals, corporations, civil society organizations, and government agencies pressing their cases before the nation’s highest court.

: the petitions, responses, amicus filings, and supporting appendices submitted by the litigants themselves and by interested third parties. These briefs are the raw material of American constitutional argument. They capture the perspectives of individuals, corporations, civil society organizations, and government agencies pressing their cases before the nation’s highest court. The third category is the opinions (for cases that are heard by the Supreme Court): the ultimate decisions reached by the highest court in the United States, demonstrating the logic and reasoning of the court.

Taken together, they form a detailed documentary record of how legal arguments, social concerns, and political priorities have evolved over nearly two hundred years of American life.

Three Cases, Three Windows Into History

To understand what this collection makes possible, consider three landmark cases — one celebrated, one lesser-known, and one that provides a relevant window into the importance of public access — that together show why access to the full record matters.

Brown v. Board of Education, 347 U.S. 483 (1954)

Linda Brown Smith, Ethel Louise Belton Brown, Harry Briggs, Jr., and Spottswood Bolling, Jr. — all plaintiffs in Brown v. Board of Education during a 1964 press conference. Image from the Library of Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional is one of the most studied decisions in American history. But the briefs filed in Brown reveal dimensions that the opinion itself does not capture. Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund assembled social-science evidence, testimony from psychologists, and firsthand accounts from families to argue that separation was inherently unequal — not just legally, but psychologically. The record shows the Kansas district court’s own finding that segregation harmed Black children psychologically and that the practice was widely understood as a statement of racial inferiority. Testimony provided by sociologist Dr. Wilbur Bookover framed this issue:

In American society we consistently present to the child a model of democratic equality of opportunity… At the same time, in a segregated school situation he is presented a contradictory or inharmonious model. He is presented a school situation in which it is obvious that he is a subordinate, inferior kind of a citizen… the segregated schools perpetuate this conflict in expectancies, condemns the negro child to an ineffective role as a citizen and member of society. — Dr. Wilbur Brookover, expert witness, trial testimony (1951).

The U.S. government filed an amicus brief urging desegregation — a striking signal of the federal government’s position at a pivotal moment in the civil rights era.

Loving v. Virginia, 388 U.S. 1 (1967)

Less well-known than Brown, but no less significant, Loving v. Virginia is the case that struck down laws banning interracial marriage. Mildred and Richard Loving — a Black woman and a white man from rural Virginia — married in Washington, D.C. in June 1958 and returned to live as husband and wife in Caroline County, Virginia. Warrants were issued for their arrest the following month, and they were charged with the felony of having married across racial lines and returned to the state. A judge suspended their one-year prison sentences on the condition that they leave Virginia for twenty-five years.

The briefs make clear what was at stake beyond the criminal charge: the voiding of their marriage under Virginia law, the potential illegitimacy of their children, and the loss of inheritance rights, Social Security benefits, and other protections contingent on a legally recognized union. Language from the briefs illustrates the pain of separation and disruption that these laws caused for couples like the Lovings who were “prohibited from establishing a family abode and raising their children in places where they and their family have often been long established and where many blood relatives still reside.” Brief for Appellants, Loving v. Virginia (1967). To understand the legal and social world those briefs were arguing against, it helps to read the 1965 written opinion of Judge Leon Bazile from the Circuit Court of Caroline County, Virginia denying the Lovings’ earlier appeal — a document accessible in this collection. In it, he explained his reasoning:

“Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. And but for the interference with his arrangement there would be no cause for such marriages. The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix.” These views were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court two years later.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Lovings’ conviction in 1967, holding that “the freedom to marry has long been recognized as one of the vital personal rights essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.” The briefs that built that argument — and the lower-court records that documented what the Lovings were up against — are now open to all.

Richmond Newspapers, Inc. v. Virginia, 448 U.S. 555 (1980)

In September 1978, a judge in Hanover County, Virginia cleared a courtroom during a murder trial, expelling reporters from Richmond Newspapers along with all other members of the public — the first time in the courthouse’s 243-year history that such a closure had occurred. A Richmond newspaper challenged the closure, and the case produced the U.S. Supreme Court’s first explicit ruling that the First Amendment guarantees the public and press a right to attend criminal trials. An excerpt from the documents make it clear why access to trials is so important:



“Imagine an America in which secret trials had been held in the prosecutions of Aaron Burr, John Peter Zenger, or John Thomas Scopes; of John Wilkes Booth, James Earl Ray, or Sirhan Sirhan; of the Chicago Eight, the Watergate Seven, or the Wilmington Ten.” — Brief for Appellants, Richmond Newspapers, Inc. v. Virginia (1979).

The briefs filed by the newspaper’s attorneys make an open access argument that extends naturally to legal records of every kind:

“The right of the individual to attend and observe any criminal trial… is of constitutional dimension because its derogation would undermine the logic of the constitutional scheme — a logic that relies crucially upon the publicity and openness of the state’s ultimate confrontations with its citizens.” — Brief for Appellants, Richmond Newspapers, Inc. v. Virginia (1979).

If the public has a constitutional stake in observing civil and criminal proceedings, it has an equal stake in reading the arguments that shaped those proceedings. This collection makes that possible for the first time at scale — not just for scholars with institutional access, but for anyone.

Who Benefits

Opening this collection to all matters. Legal scholars and historians can now trace the evolution of constitutional doctrine without traveling to law libraries or paying for access to expensive databases. Journalists investigating civil rights, criminal justice, or government power can dig into the primary record. Law students can study cases that never made it before the court, and can discover not just how the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, but how the best advocates in the country made their cases. And curious citizens — anyone who wants to understand how the American judicial system works through the highest court in the land — can read these documents for themselves.

A basic democratic principle is also at stake. Public confidence in legal institutions depends on free public access to legal records. When significant portions of the constitutional archive exist only behind paywalls or in specialized collections, the historical record becomes available only to the few. Records and briefs are not peripheral materials — they are essential ingredients in the judicial decisions comprising our nation’s law. Making them freely available is a matter of civic accountability, not just scholarly convenience.

What’s Next

The collection is available now through the Internet Archive, fully searchable and freely downloadable. Whether you’re tracing the history of a constitutional doctrine, researching a case that affected your community, or simply curious about the arguments behind a ruling you’ve heard about, we invite you to explore. This archive of American constitutional argument is now truly open to everyone. This collection falls under the auspices of Democracy’s Library which is built on a straightforward but urgent premise: governments have created an abundance of information and put it in the public domain, but the public can’t easily access it.

Thank you to Leslie Street, Director, Wolf Law Library, William & Mary Law School for helping make this possible. Special thanks to the Free Law Project and CourtListener for providing metadata to enrich records in this collection.