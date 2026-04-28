Information Stewardship Forum 2026: Creating Community and Purpose Around US Government Information 

As soon as people started walking in the door, I breathed a sigh of relief. After months of careful (some might say obsessive) planning, we were kicking off the inaugural Information Stewardship Forum, 2026. Over three days in March, we opened the doors of the Internet Archive to 120 people who work tirelessly to preserve and give access to government information in the United States. They traveled to San Francisco representing different vital facets of this work: libraries, archives, journalism, research, policy, nonprofits, funding, and technology. Participants also reflected different parts of the government information ecosystem (which includes federal, state and local stakeholders).

The Forum was constructed as a space for participants to share tools, workflows, and lessons learned from digital and physical preservation efforts, and to support practical knowledge exchange across domains and disciplines to ensure that government data remains accessible, trustworthy, and resilient in a rapidly changing information landscape. The preservation of government information has long been carried out by libraries and archives but in the current moment, this work carries a sense of weight and importance.

Internet Archive was a natural host for this event, having long supported preservation and access to government created information and publications: through web archiving efforts including Archive-It; by participating in the the End of Term Crawl; through digitizing government produced publications; and by serving as a depository library in the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP). In 2022, Internet Archive’s Democracy’s Library was launched, built on a straightforward but urgent premise: governments have created an abundance of information and put it in the public domain, but the public can’t easily access it.

Of course the Internet Archive is but one of many stakeholders; scaffolding has been established by institutions including the U.S. Government Publishing Office (buttressed by more than 1,000 FDLP depository libraries), the National Archives and Records Administration, and the Library of Congress, alongside countless state and local agencies, archives; and thousands of government information librarians and other specialized data stewards.

Held under Chatham House Rule, the forum created space for candid discussion across plenaries, lightning talks, Birds of a Feather sessions, and closing conversations. It also created ample room for people working on related problems to compare notes, test ideas, and begin seeing the field less as a set of isolated projects and more as a community of collaborators. One theme surfaced again and again: preservation is not a solo endeavor. Preserving public information is not only a technical challenge. It is also an organizational, legal, financial, and civic one. Some high level themes emerged across our three days spent in community.

Not only is government information being lost, but the the stewardship ecosystem itself remains fragmented and under-described. Mapping this space – who is doing what, and identifying key information assets will be a critical part of this work going forward.

Recognition that stewardship is more than storage. Saving material is only the beginning. Continuity, trust, and usability are also important components of preservation.

The emergency response or triage mode that has animated many recent efforts are not sustainable; this work has been indispensable, but fragile. Building on work done on an emergency basis without feeling confined by it is a challenge for moving this work forward.

Public records laws and access frameworks exist, yet information is still removed, obscured, or made difficult to use over time. Data may remain technically public while being trapped in formats or interfaces that frustrate long-term use. Worse, government information may be inappropriately constricted behind paywalls.

A related concern was the growing use of web harvesting restrictions in response to concerns about use by AI companies. While understandable in many contexts, those restrictions can also impede public interest archiving and make preservation harder precisely when long term capture is most needed.

Local government information was identified as especially vulnerable, as were climate data, health data, and disaggregated data that allows communities to see themselves in the record.

Advocacy matters; the more people who can be drawn in to understand what is at stake and can participate in stewardship, even in modest ways, the more resilient the system becomes. One attendee framed this practical challenge as “How can we have easy to use tools that will allow others to invest in this work?” Tools for participation!

An important concrete outcome from this convening is Preservation of Government Information: A Call to Action. Shared as a draft during the Forum, this text serves as a manifesto of sorts, and gives broader language to themes that surfaced throughout the event: that public access to government information cannot be left to chance, that archive-ready publication should become a norm, and that preserving public information must be treated as a civic obligation. Individuals and organizations are urged to sign and express their support for the document.

So why did I breathe that sigh of relief when we opened the doors at 300 Funston Avenue? I could see the positive body language – recognition, surprise, delight, handshakes, hugs and exclamations that come when people are in community with those they recognize as their people. Across the three days, this emerging community had the opportunity to coalesce, to learn together, and to recognize that they are part of a broader stewardship ecosystem, one that will need stronger coordination, communication, and community. There are still many challenges in this space, but there is a firm resolve to ensure that access to government information remains open and accessible to the public.

The Information Stewardship Forum 2026 was designed to surface the shared problem space, and to facilitate connections, and it was rewarding to see it unfold into a gathering where people were actively identifying concrete collaborations, naming shared principles, discussing infrastructure and standards; fortunately attendees did not need to wonder about how to keep the energy alive after going home; they were able to join and engage in an online community space established by Internet Archive that ensures that the conversation and community can continue.

Graphic recording by Jasmin Pamukcu, Cusp Consulting.