Public Libraries Jump On Board the Our Future Memory Movement

The Our Future Memory movement was already building momentum with flagship library organizations like IFLA, ALA, and SPARC. But now, local and regional library systems from across the United States are leading the way in their own communities. From Wellesley Free Library in Massachusetts to St. Mary’s County Library in Maryland, all the way to the Minnesota Library Association, new signatories to the “Statement on Digital Rights” are demonstrating that the daily practices of libraries and other memory institutions need long-overdue legal protections. As the Statement lays out, those protections include four basic rights:

to COLLECT MATERIALS IN DIGITAL FORM; to PRESERVE DIGITAL MATERIALS; to PROVIDE CONTROLLED ACCESS TO DIGITAL MATERIALS; and to COOPERATE WITH OTHER MEMORY INSTITUTIONS.

Wellesley Free Library (WFL) became the first town library in the United States to endorse these rights and join the Our Future Memory movement. It first opened in the Fall of 1883 in the building that is now Wellesley Town Hall. Now, in addition to serving more than 18,000 card-holding patrons from its main library and two branches, WFL pursues its community-oriented mission in great part by collaborating with libraries in neighboring and nearby communities. Director Jamie Jurgensen serves on the Board of the Minuteman Library Network, a local consortium of over 40 libraries, whose leaders recently voted unanimously to encourage other member libraries to join the Our Future Memory movement.

“The Wellesley Free Library is proud to sign the Statement on Digital Rights for Protecting Memory Institutions Online,” said Jurgensen and WFL Trustee Ann Howley. “In doing so, we continue to take a leadership role in raising awareness within our community and among peer libraries, in helping people to navigate the digital landscape and in advocating for equitable digital rights and access. Town libraries have always been spaces for learning, creativity, and exploration of new ideas. Digital literacy has become a huge part of our future. Through Wellesley Free Library’s endorsement, we are actively participating in conversations regarding the future of digital literacy, as well as reaffirming our commitment to stated values including promoting universal access to knowledge and ideas.”

Taking the Our Future Memory movement from Massachusetts to Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Library serves its own local community through three branches in Leonardtown, Lexington Park, and Charlotte Hall—not to mention its mobile library for senior facilities, day care centers, and other remote communities. Last year, it celebrated 75 years of service, but looking ahead, Director Michael Blackwell has shown national and global leadership by stewarding and contributing regularly to Readers First, an organization of over 300 libraries advocating better practices and collaborative partnerships between libraries and their e-content providers.

“St. Mary’s County Library is delighted to join the Our Future Memory coalition,” Blackwell remarked. “Libraries of all sizes and types have every reason to join this coalition, with small to medium sized libraries perhaps the most important reasons of all.”

“First, we too, perhaps in a small way, serve as ‘memory institutions.’ We are charged with preserving the history and heritage of our county, and we wish to make our materials available digitally as much as we can, without hindrance, and to ensure their access and preservation.

“Second, the budgets and staffing of smaller libraries make us utterly dependent upon a large community of digital providers to ensure free and fair access for our patrons. We do not have the wherewithal to navigate paywalls or create archives beyond our immediate purview. If memory institutions are unable to join together to ensure digital access to human heritage, we face being shut out of access to and participation in a larger whole. Just as ‘no man is an island,’ no library can now exist except as ‘part of the main.’ And increasingly, digital access and preservation are what make up that greater whole. They are the essence of library work today and into the future. Ownership of our physical materials in the digital world and continued access to those materials are fundamental to our mission. Without these rights, we ultimately cannot engage in our work.”

In the midwest, the Minnesota Library Association (MLA) undertakes its own impressive advocacy and public-service work. Now a chapter of the American Library Association, it has a history dating all the way back to December 29, 1891, when a small group of librarians met to organize a State Library Association for Minnesota. Early on, MLA played a major role in building support for the legislative bill establishing the first State Library Commission, and it continued that legislative advocacy throughout the 20th century. In 2022, it incorporated the professional organization of Information and Technology Educators of Minnesota (ITEM) as a division within its ranks. Most recently, MLA has been spearheading efforts to pass state legislation to keep publishers and commercial vendors from gouging tax-funded libraries with costly, short-term eBook licenses—which can be priced at levels three to five times higher than those facing other consumers.

MLA President Liza Shafto explained the decision to sign the Statement and join the Our Future Memory movement not only as a natural extension of traditional library work, but as encouragement for these ambitious legislative efforts: “For libraries across Minnesota,” she said, “the four digital rights reflect core functions carried out every day. Libraries must be able to collect digital materials, preserve them, provide appropriate online access, and work with other institutions to ensure ongoing availability. These responsibilities extend long-standing library practices into the digital environment.

“These rights also reinforce the Minnesota Library Association’s advocacy for fair and sustainable access to digital content, including efforts to ensure that Minnesota libraries can provide reliable and equitable access to ebooks for all residents.

“The Minnesota Library Association supports these rights because they enable libraries to continue serving their communities with dependable and equitable access to information.”

Ready to Join?

The process is simple, and we encourage memory institutions and their allies to sign the Statement and join the movement. Just go to the Our Future Memory website, download and sign the statement, and send that copy back to campaigns@internetarchive.eu.

Looking for Other Ways to Participate?

If you’re going to the Rare Book and Manuscript Section conference in Milwaukee, be sure to sign up for our workshop, “Protect Our Future Memory: Developing Digital Rights for Special Collections.”