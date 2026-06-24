Top Hats, Tails, and Timeless Cinema: Celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s “Morocco”

On June 9, the Internet Archive welcomed film lovers, public domain enthusiasts, and fashionably dressed guests for an evening celebrating one of cinema’s enduring classics: Morocco (1930).

Our “Top Hat & Tails” screening marked the film’s first year in the public domain, bringing nearly a century-old story to a new generation of viewers. Guests embraced the spirit of the evening by arriving in everything from classic tuxedos and evening gowns to playful reinterpretations of Marlene Dietrich’s legendary look.

Browse event photos:

The evening began with an introduction from filmmaker, writer, and curator Denah Johnston, placing the film in the context of Pre-Code Hollywood and exploring why Morocco remains such an enduring work. Johnston highlighted the film’s artistic legacy, its groundbreaking approach to gender expression, and the cultural significance of Dietrich’s iconic tuxedo performance, culminating in one of the earliest same-gender kisses in mainstream cinema.

Watch Denah’s intro:

Following the screening, Johnston joined attendees for a Q&A that explored the film’s production, Dietrich’s career, the evolution of queer representation on screen, and the importance of preserving and providing access to public domain films.

Watch the Q&A:

Missed the event? You can still watch Morocco for free on the Internet Archive and experience one of the defining films of the Pre-Code era for yourself. As long as we preserve our cultural heritage—and keep it accessible—these remarkable works will continue finding new audiences for generations to come.

Watch Morocco (1930):