Introducing Department of Decentralization, DWeb Camp 2026 partner

Since December last year, when we decided DWeb Camp would take place in Europe, we’ve been hard at work to evolve the spirit of our unique event and adapt it to a new context. It took a major leap of faith for us as organizers. We knew it would be an ambitious endeavor, but we felt strongly that it would be worth it. In the 6 months since that decision, we’ve navigated countless challenges behind the scenes.

And at many of those junctures, we would have been lost and out of our depth if it were not for the invaluable support of our local partners; namely, the Department of Decentralization. The DoD is a non-profit active in the advocacy for decentralization and open-source software. They’re deeply rooted in the Berlin community, but also connected with many other networks worldwide.

It all started from a spontaneous reply to one of our posts on the ATmosphere. Afri from DoD proposed that we collaborate in case we chose Berlin as the location of DWeb Camp 2026. When we did, we reached out. As we started collaborating remotely, over video calls and emails, we realized DoD and DWeb’s close values alignment. A few months later, we found ourselves co-organizing what turned out to be a phenomenal in-person meetup at c-base at the end of February.

Looking back, DWeb Camp 2026 would have been impossible without the help we got from the incredible humans of DoD. They welcomed us with open arms, and now, we want to introduce them to you before you can meet them all at Camp. Below are excerpts from interviews we did with DoD’s Raul, Afri, Peter and Franzi. We have made slight edits for reading clarity.

Both as an organisation and as a community of practitioners, DoD profoundly cares about digital rights and Software Freedom. Despite its long history, the open source ecosystem continues to face multiple challenges in this ever-changing world. While we will be diving deeper in these topics at DWeb Camp, we asked the interviewees to share their thoughts.

Raul’s point perfectly summarizes the multi-faceted hurdles around the key problem of sustainable funding:

The FLOSS world has demonstrated remarkable results in development, security, and community building, [and] open source software is the foundation beneath virtually every critical piece of technology in use today. We have proven that a collaborative, collective approach to solving problems is a model that works. Yet the movement’s most pressing challenge, and I acknowledge my bias having worked on this issue for many years, remains its failure to secure stable, non-discretionary funding for the developers and maintainers who underpin our everyday technology stack. This is not a new problem, but it is one we have consistently failed to resolve. Grants and donations, however well-intentioned, are inherently unpredictable and cannot serve as the financial foundation for critical infrastructure. What we need is a path toward sustainability that doesn’t depend on goodwill alone. What makes this harder is that the challenge is as much internal as it is external. The FLOSS community itself is divided over how to solve it, and those competing visions create real friction within ecosystems that should, ideally, be pulling in the same direction.

Since DoD began as a collective focused on event organising, the issue of funding applies in this scenario, too. How to make events open and accessible, while still remaining independent and autonomously financed? Afri is proud of DoD’s stance on sponsorships:

The most important lesson I learned by organising events with DoD is to refuse sponsor money. Grants, memberships, donations, anything but a logo on the wall. It is harder to fund and easier to run. The atmosphere is unobstructed, the discussions are honest, and people show up in their free time because they want to, not because their employer paid for the booth.

If the environment feels light, welcoming, and free from corporate interest, Peter points out that it becomes even more enticing for volunteers to contribute:

People are happy to participate as volunteers and organisers in events without being paid when they believe in the cause and see that you are not sacrificing it for the sake of convenience. People who are treated with respect for their views and reasons are extremely nice, proactive, helpful, and very easy to work with.

Raul adds:

Nothing matches the energy that voluntarism brings to spaces like this: not just in getting things done, but in the sense of belonging it creates. For anyone building a new community, the FLOSS world offers the clearest possible model: organic, gradual, rooted in shared interests and shared concerns. A community that grows from genuine common ground is one that is very difficult to break.

It is precisely because of this spirit that we realised DoD was a perfect partner for DWeb. Beyond sharing our values and restlessly pursuing the DWeb Principles, we decided to collaborate with the Department of Decentralisation because of a virtually endless set of skills, competence, and networking—both literally and metaphorically. In a timespan of a few months, DoD truly became the backbone of DWeb Camp 2026.

The volunteers of the DoD will be in charge of fundamental infrastructure and teams at DWeb Camp. Raul’s expertise has been instrumental to help us figure out administrative matters. Afri planned electricity distribution against German VDE norms and will set up the LoRa mesh across the campground. Franzi is involved in the overall content curation alongside the DWeb Core Team and is co-producing the Opening Ceremony. Peter is focusing on the communication infrastructure, closely collaborating with the Freifunk folks, who are some real megaminds behind the network setup.

DoD and their members are responsible for a tea tent and the Roots Music stage. And they’ve been hosting the digital camp infrastructure for ticketing, the Call For Proposals, schedule, and the internal document suite.

Despite the great amount of work we are all facing, we are in the middle of BUILD, impatient for DWeb Camp to start. Here is why Franzi is excited about it.

Conferences are usually short on time, conversations only happen in hallways compressed between talks or in awkward networking events. I’m looking forward to making organic connections, and getting to know new communities!

Afri is looking forward to…

Five days where the people who actually build the decentralized Web are physically in the same forest. Builders, researchers, organisers, kids running between tents. I want the collaborations that form face-to-face in a week tend to outlast the ones that begin on a video call.

If you don’t have a ticket for DWeb Camp yet, here is why Franzi thinks you should get it:

DWeb Camp brings together bright minds from different communities that still exchange too little in their regular day-to-day lives. I believe that many technology puzzle pieces will need to come together to enable human freedom in an increasingly dystopian world—DWeb camp presents a unique opportunity to sync across domains and build stuff that really matters.

Peter boils it down to a perfect metaphor:

[…] this is a really great place for cross-pollination. Like a huge meadow of wildflowers as participants, with ideas as the bees in between!

DWeb Camp is just three days away. Join us in our journey towards a distributed tech ecosystem, and come meet all the members of the Department of Decentralization!