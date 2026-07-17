Keeping Knowledge Accessible Starts Here: Subscribe to the Empowering Libraries Newsletter.

Every day, information professionals at libraries, archives, museums and research organizations all over the world work to ensure that knowledge remains available for future generations. From preserving websites before they disappear to digitizing books, safeguarding government information, and expanding access to cultural heritage, there’s always something happening behind the scenes.

Internet Archive’s Empowering Libraries newsletter brings those stories directly to your inbox.

Subscribe today and receive updates—every two weeks or so—on:

The Wayback Machine and web preservation;

and web preservation; Democracy’s Library and efforts to preserve public information;

and efforts to preserve public information; Digital preservation projects from around the world;

from around the world; Open Library and expanding access to books;

and expanding access to books; New tools, collections, and research resources ;

; Upcoming events , webinars, and opportunities to participate;

, webinars, and opportunities to participate; Stories from librarians, archivists, and others working to build a more accessible future for knowledge.

What’s inside? Check out a recent issue.

Whether you work in a library, archive, museum, school, or simply believe that information should remain accessible to everyone, Empowering Libraries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the work of preserving our shared digital heritage.

The newsletter is sent every two weeks, with occasional special announcements about major initiatives and events.

Join thousands of library professionals and library lovers who are helping build a future where knowledge remains accessible to all.

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