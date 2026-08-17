Registration is Now Open For Internet Archive’s Annual Celebration

Democracy’s Library: Tools for Participation

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Internet Archive, San Francisco

REGISTER: In person | Virtual

Democracy invites participation; democracies require it.

At the Internet Archive, we believe libraries can help make that participation possible by preserving knowledge and providing the tools to explore and build upon it. This year, our annual celebration, “Democracy’s Library: Tools for Participation,” will showcase the many ways people can participate through the Internet Archive—from saving and contributing materials to exploring government records, researching history, and building new tools with our collections and APIs.

We’ll celebrate the Wayback Machine and the many other Internet Archive tools that help people preserve, explore, share, and build knowledge together.

We’ll also spotlight partners and creators who are building on top of the Internet Archive’s data and infrastructure, demonstrating how shared library resources can become a foundation for discovery and collaboration. In person and via livestream, we’ll explore what happens when a library doesn’t just preserve knowledge, but gives people the tools to use it, build with it, and participate in creating what comes next.

Celebrate with us!

Our annual celebration is a hybrid event, with an in-person street party at Internet Archive headquarters in San Francisco and a livestream for those joining from afar.

In person: Wednesday, October 21, at 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco.

REGISTER NOW

Virtual: Join the livestream from wherever you are.

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Go behind the scenes at the Physical Archive

Doors Open: Go Behind the Scenes at the Physical Archive

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Physical Archive, Richmond, California

REGISTER: In person

The celebration begins the night before with a special opportunity to peek behind the doors of the Physical Archive in Richmond, California.

Join us on Tuesday, October 20, from 6–8 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes tour of the physical collections of books, music, film, and video.

This special insider event offers a look at the lifecycle of physical materials—from donation and preservation to digitization and access. We’ll also have samples from generous donations and acquisitions of books, records, microfiche, and more on display.

Light refreshments will be provided.

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On-site parking is limited. Guests are encouraged to use alternate transportation.