Service Restored from Overnight Power Outage

Yesterday, the Internet Archive experienced a power outage that took some of our services offline and degraded others. The power outage at one of our datacenters was caused by damage to the power feed, necessitating PG&E to repair it.



We are still bringing up the upload feature, but otherwise we are live and kicking. Please enjoy the old stuff.

PG&E crews arrived and worked until 4 a.m., alongside our infrastructure staff, to restore power. By 4:15 a.m., our fans, network, and servers were coming back online in sequence.

A big thank you to the PG&E crew and our staff for working through the night to restore services and get the Internet Archive back online.