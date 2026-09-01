Keep Our Servers Running: Your Recurring Donation Goes 3X This September

“Universal access to all human knowledge is within our grasp. Our job is to put the best our world has to offer within the reach of our children.”

—Brewster Kahle, Internet Archive Digital Librarian

Every time you search the Wayback Machine or explore a collection at the Internet Archive, you are accessing a global library built to put knowledge within reach of curious learners around the world.

The mission of “Universal Access to All Knowledge” is a commitment that goes beyond book scanners and web crawlers. It requires servers, storage, power, cooling, and the people who build and maintain our systems. Our infrastructure is the backbone of our digital library.

The Internet Archive has always been completely free for everyone, everywhere. We don’t charge for access, sell user data, or run ads. Rather than contracting out our core technology to corporations, we build and maintain our own systems.

That independence helps us preserve and provide public access to 210 petabytes of knowledge. However, it also means we are responsible for keeping that infrastructure running—and our needs are growing rapidly.

This September, you can help us meet that challenge and make your support go three times as far.

When you start a recurring donation of $25 or more in September, your initial gift will be matched 2:1.

That means your $25 monthly donation unlocks an additional $50 in matching support, resulting in $75 of giving on your behalf. A $50 monthly gift becomes $150. A $100 monthly gift becomes $300.

Recurring gifts provide the dependable support we need to keep our infrastructure running year after year. In fact, the Internet Archive is powered by donations averaging about $25.

When you join the Monthly Giving Circle, you aren’t simply maintaining servers. You ensure that books are readable and websites are accessible. You are preserving the best we have to offer for generations to come.

Join the Internet Archive Monthly Giving Circle this September with a recurring gift of $25 or more, and your initial gift will be tripled through the 2:1 match.