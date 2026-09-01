National Summit on Local News Preservation Report

On June 17, 2026, the Internet Archive hosted the National Summit on Local News Preservation in National Harbor, Maryland. Organized through our Today’s News for Tomorrow (TNT) program with partners the Poynter Institute and Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and with support from Press Forward and the Society of American Archivists Foundation, the Summit brought journalists, librarians, archivists, and researchers into the same room. At the event, attendees worked together to develop recommendations for newsrooms and cultural heritage organizations and to lay out next steps for preserving local news on a national and local level.

The TNT Project Team has released a report documenting the proceedings of the Summit and offering recommendations. The report also provides an analysis of breakout group discussions and identifies areas for future action.

As the report makes clear, a single convening is not enough to ensure that local news continues to be preserved and accessible. The Summit, and this resulting report, should be seen as a first step. We invite you to read the report, share it with colleagues, and join us in the work to preserve local news.