Internet Archive to Demo Wayback Machine at Friday’s Uniqlo Street Festival

The Internet Archive is joining other area nonprofits for the Uniqlo Street Festival on Friday, October 9, 2026, alongside the opening of Uniqlo’s new flagship store on Market Street. We’ll be set up with fellow San Francisco nonprofits Gray Area and the Exploratorium to help bring people and energy back to a part of the city that has sorely missed shoppers and foot traffic. We’ll be demoing the Wayback Machine, handing out stickers, and talking with attendees about digital preservation.

“Libraries have always found interesting ways to get in front of new audiences. More people than ever need to know about the valuable service of the Wayback Machine and why our digital culture should be preserved. People may be aware of the Internet Archive, but may not realize that we are also a San Francisco organization. This gives us an opportunity to meet with people in our community during this event,” said Merrilee Proffitt, director of Democracy’s Library US at the Internet Archive, who will be at the booth on Friday. “Plus, to be honest, I think many of us have a Uniqlo hoodie or two in our closets.”

This isn’t an entirely new kind of partnership for libraries: earlier this year, the New York Public Library began a year-long partnership with Uniqlo supporting free cultural and youth programming, alongside the opening of Uniqlo’s Bryant Park store, as well as a planned series of literary events around San Francisco hosted by the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.

If you’d like to invite the Internet Archive to participate in your community street fair, reach out to our events coordinator at info@archive.org.