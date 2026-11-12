Preserving 30 Years of Salon Journalism

When Salon launched in 1995, the web was still finding its voice. One of the first major publications born on the internet, Salon helped define a new kind of digital journalism, bringing together politics, culture, criticism, and ideas for a generation of online readers.

After 31 years, Salon has announced that it is ceasing publication. But thanks to web archiving, the stories don’t have to disappear.

The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine has been preserving Salon for nearly three decades—the online publication has been published over time at salon1999.com, salonmag.com and, since 1999, salon.com. Today, more than 250,000 Salon articles can be discovered through the Wayback Machine, representing a record of digital journalism and the conversations that shaped our culture since the earliest days of the web.

To make exploring this web archive easier, we’ve also launched an experimental Salon Explorer, a new interface for discovering Salon’s archived journalism. Browse more than 250,000 articles and explore the work of over 20,000 writers using filters that make it easier to find stories and discover writing you may have missed.

Explore the Salon archive: