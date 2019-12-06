The Internet Archive is excited to announce that we will be celebrating Public Domain Day on January 30, 2020 in our nation’s capitol. We have an exciting line-up of local musicians and artists, as well as projects from around the country – Join Us! The event is free and open to the public.
-
Recent Posts
- The Public Domain Line is Moving Again – One Year Later
- Preserving the legacy of a library when a college closes
- Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020
- Lawrence Lessig : “They Don’t Represent Us” – Conversation & Book Signing — Tuesday, December 17 at 6pm
- Top 10 Reasons to Support the Internet Archive
Recent Comments
- آهنگ جدید on Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020
- Danny Gaida Tera ELgar, S.H. on Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020
- Danny Gaida Tera ELgar, S.H. on Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020
- آهنگ on Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020
- Danny Gaida Tera ELgar, S.H. on The Public Domain Line is Moving Again – One Year Later
Categories
- 78rpm
- Announcements
- Archive Version 2
- Archive-It
- Audio Archive
- Books Archive
- Cool items
- Education Archive
- Emulation
- Event
- Image Archive
- Jobs
- Lending Books
- Live Music Archive
- Movie Archive
- Music
- News
- Newsletter
- Open Library
- Past Event
- Software Archive
- Technical
- Television Archive
- Upcoming Event
- Video Archive
- Wayback Machine – Web Archive
- Web & Data Services
Archives
Meta
Starting children on books at a very young age can make all the difference in the world and give them a head start before reaching adulthood. And it is great there are people who are willing to donate books so those who cannot purchase books still have access to some of the greatest writings.
The Internet Archive is a small non-profit library with a huge mission: to give everyone access to all knowledge, forever. For free. Together we are building a special place where you can read, learn and explore.
Yes, i will come to your celebrate
What’s the Celebration؟
Public Domain Day: A Celebration of Our Shared Culture and Heritage
it is great there are people who are willing to donate books so those who cannot purchase books still have access to some of the greatest writings