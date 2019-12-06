Save the Date – Public Domain Day 2020

Posted on December 6, 2019 by Lila Bailey

The Internet Archive is excited to announce that we will be celebrating Public Domain Day on January 30, 2020 in our nation’s capitol. We have an exciting line-up of local musicians and artists, as well as projects from around the country – Join Us! The event is free and open to the public.

  1. casinority au says:
    December 10, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Starting children on books at a very young age can make all the difference in the world and give them a head start before reaching adulthood. And it is great there are people who are willing to donate books so those who cannot purchase books still have access to some of the greatest writings.

  2. Danny Gaida Tera ELgar says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Yes, i will come to your celebrate

  3. آهنگ says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    What’s the Celebration؟

  4. آهنگ جدید says:
    December 18, 2019 at 8:17 am

    it is great there are people who are willing to donate books so those who cannot purchase books still have access to some of the greatest writings

