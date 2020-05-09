Relief Grants for Bay Area Visual Artists

The Internet Archive & Ever Gold [Projects] Present

Bay Area Emerging Visual Artist Exhibition Production Relief Grant

APPLICATIONS OPEN: 9AM (PST) MAY 12TH / AND CLOSE: MAY 15TH 4PM

The Fourth Annual Internet Archive Artist-in-Residency Exhibition, organized in collaboration with Ever Gold [Projects], has been cancelled this year—along with so many other visual art exhibitions in the Bay Area and across the globe. Part of the residency program involves Ever Gold and the Internet Archive providing participating artists with funds to support production costs to create their research project and the artworks they exhibit.

Typically, emerging artists creating a body of work for a solo or two-person exhibition at an art gallery pay for these production costs out of their own pockets, and wait for their dealers to place their finished artworks with collectors, patrons, or institutions to recoup this overhead.

With exhibitions cancelled and art sales slowing down to a crawl, these lost revenues are compounding emerging artists, who have already invested in production costs for now cancelled shows.

As this is a specific problem to practicing emerging artists which the artist in residency program is designed to support—Ever Gold and the Internet Archive have decided to use the funds allocated for this year’s residency program and create a relief grant to support other Bay Area artists with lost and out of pocket exhibition production costs.

This is made possible by a grant from the Internet Archive, with additional support from the Kenneth Rainin Foundation and individual contributions from Roselyne Swig, Bryan Meehan, Justin Shaffer, John Sanger, and Maurice Kanbar. To date, we have raised a total of $30,000 which we will be distributing in thirty $1,000 grants direct to artists who meet the following qualifications.

APPLICATIONS OPEN 9AM (PST) MAY 12TH / AND CLOSE MAY 15TH 4PM

Applications will be limited to the first 400 artists who apply.

Qualifications for artists to apply:

You must be a Bay Area resident.

You must have had a solo, two, or three-person exhibition that has been cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic.

The exhibition needs to be with a commercial Bay Area art gallery and have an original opening date of between March and September 2020.

Provide visual documentation of the body of work made or in-progress.

Provide a basic summary of production costs spent out of pocket for this work (besides materials, this can also include studio rent, and other related costs)

Provide a finished or draft of the press release for the exhibition.

Only 400 application slots available, open May 12 – 15, with funds distributed the following week.

You must be able to participate in an online exhibition featuring grant recipient, tentatively scheduled in mid-June.

Applications will be reviewed by:

–Hilde Lynn Helphenstein aka Jerry Gogosian (Curator, critic, and @jerrygogosian)

–Drew Bennett (Artist and founder of the Facebook art program)

–Andrew McClintock (Ever Gold [Projects])

–Amir Esfahani (Internet Archive)

All inquires: artistgrant@evergoldprojects.com