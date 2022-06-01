New additions to the Internet Archive for May 2022

Many items are added to the Internet Archive’s collections every month, by us and by our patrons. Here’s a round up of some of the new media you might want to check out. Logging in might be required to borrow certain items. 

Notable new collections from our patrons: 

Books – 52,300 New items in May

This month we’ve added books on varied subjects in more than 20 languages. Click through to explore, but here are a few interesting items to start with:

100 things you should know about prehistoric life
Canning for a new generation : bold, fresh, flavors for the modern pantry

Japanese for busy people

Audio Archive – 89,325 New Items in May

The audio archive contains recordings ranging from alternative news programming, to Grateful Dead concerts, to Old Time Radio shows, to book and poetry readings, to original music uploaded by our users. Explore.

Goose Live at Westville, Music Bowl on 2022-05-28

Joey Porter Live at Howlin’ Wolf on 2022-05-06

LibriVox Audiobooks – 92 New Items in May

Founded in 2005, Librivox is a community of volunteers from all over the world who record audiobooks of public domain texts in many different languages. Explore.


Short Ghost and Horror Collection 060
The Shaggy Man of Oz (version 2)
Silver Blaze

78 RPMs and Cylinder Recordings – 112 New Items in May

Listen to this collection of 78rpm records, cylinder recordings, and other recordings from the early 20th century. Explore.

Paillasse: Me grimer
Scampini Augusto – Verdi (Gram. Concert) GC 2 52615-6) 1907

Live Music Archive – 807 New Items in May

The Live Music Archive is a community committed to providing the highest quality live concerts in a lossless, downloadable format, along with the convenience of on-demand streaming (all with artist permission). Explore.

Circles Around The Sun Live at Wonder Bar on 2022-05-18
Kitchen Dwellers Live at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall on 2022-05-17
Something is Forming: A Tribute to Max Creek Live at Strange Creek Campout – Camp KeeWanee on 2022-05-29

Netlabels223 New Items in May

This collection hosts complete, freely downloadable/streamable, often Creative Commons-licensed catalogs of ‘virtual record labels’. These ‘netlabels’ are non-profit, community-built entities dedicated to providing high quality, non-commercial, freely distributable MP3/OGG-format music for online download in a multitude of genres. Explore.

Movies – 110 New Items in May

Watch feature films, classic shorts, documentaries, propaganda, movie trailers, and more! Explore.

