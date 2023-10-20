Celebrating 1 Petabyte on the Filecoin Network!

The Internet Archive is pleased to announce, through support from the Filecoin Foundation (FF) and Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW), that one petabyte of material has now been uploaded to the Filecoin network. Among the collections uploaded are the “End of Term Crawl” collections. These collections are composed of U.S. government websites which are crawled at the end of presidential administrations, before the ephemeral media may be lost to administrative turnover.

We are so grateful for the support we have received from the Filecoin Foundation (FF) and Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW) to make this work possible, and are enthusiastic about continuing this collaboration to ensure the ongoing accessibility of critical information like government materials.

To read more about this milestone, please visit the Filecoin Foundation’s announcement here.

About the Filecoin Network: Filecoin is an open-source cloud storage marketplace, protocol, and incentive layer with a mission to store humanity’s most important information.