Internet Archive Seeks Summary Judgment in Federal Lawsuit Filed By Publishing Companies

The Internet Archive has asked a federal judge to rule in our favor and end a radical lawsuit, filed by four major publishing companies, that aims to criminalize library lending.
The motion for summary judgment, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and Durie Tangri LLP, explains that our Controlled Digital Lending (CDL) program is a lawful fair use that preserves traditional library lending in the digital world.
The brief explains how the Internet Archive is advancing the purposes of copyright law by furthering public access to knowledge and facilitating the creation of new creative and scholarly works. The Internet Archive’s digital lending hasn’t cost the publishers one penny in revenues; in fact, concrete evidence shows that the Archive’s digital lending does not and will not harm the market for books.
Earlier today, we hosted a press conference with stakeholders in the lawsuit and the librarians and creators who will be affected by its outcome, including:
- Brewster Kahle, digital librarian and founder of the Internet Archive
- Corynne McSherry, EFF legal director
- Benjamin Saracco, medical school librarian
- Tom Scocca, author and editor, The Brick House
“Should we stop libraries from owning and lending books? No,” said Brewster Kahle, the Internet Archive’s founder and digital librarian. “We need libraries to be independent and strong, now more than ever, in a time of misinformation and challenges to democracy. That’s why we are defending the rights of libraries to serve our patrons where they are, online.”
Through CDL, the Internet Archive and other libraries make and lend out digital scans of print books in our collections, subject to strict technical controls. Each book loaned via CDL has already been bought and paid for, so authors and publishers have already been fully compensated for those books. Nonetheless, publishers Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House sued the Archive in 2020, claiming incorrectly that CDL violates their copyrights.
“The publishers are not seeking protection from harm to their existing rights. They are seeking a new right foreign to American copyright law: the right to control how libraries may lend the books they own,” said EFF Legal Director Corynne McSherry. “They should not succeed. The Internet Archive and the hundreds of libraries and archives that support it are not pirates or thieves. They are librarians, striving to serve their patrons online just as they have done for centuries in the brick-and-mortar world. Copyright law does not stand in the way of a library’s right to lend its books to its patrons, one at a time.”
Authors and librarians speak out in support of the Internet Archive
“In the all-consuming tide of entropy, the Internet Archive brings some measure of order and permanence to knowledge,” said author Tom Scocca. “Out past the normal circulating lifespan of a piece of writing—or past the lifespan of entire publications—the Archive preserves and maintains it.”
“The library’s practice of controlled digital lending was a lifeline at the start of the pandemic and has become an essential service and a public good since,” said Benjamin Saracco, a research and digital services faculty librarian at an academic medical and hospital library in New Jersey. “If the publishers are successful in their pursuit to shut down the Internet Archive’s lending library and stop all libraries from practicing controlled digital lending, libraries of all varieties and the communities they serve will suffer.”
Thank for filing this lawsuit. I use archive.org all the time. I hope you win. There is an obvious and crucial difference between lending a book at no cost and pirating the book for profit. You are only lending books, some for limited amounts of time. You have created an incredible library online. Thank you again.
I agree with the arguments put forth by the Internet Archive. The publishers want to not only restrict the public rightful access to books but via precedent curtail all our freedoms
Witness the population of ill-informed and misinformed population of US citizens, MORE reading is needed not less.
These publishers seek to penalize libraries for lending books broadly and generously to cultivate a culture of reading. Publishers seek to multiply their profits because they can lock access to books that have been purchased by libraries. Should publishers be permitted to profit by contributing to the intellectual deterioration of US citizens? Should they be allowed to erase access to books just because they can?
The outcome of this case is important. Failure in this case can cause the future of librarianship to face copyright problems. Libraries have their own policy and I don’t think the publisher’s rights were violated.
It is a really serious thing, actually. But it also involves the whole political, economical, ideological, scientific and technological affairs as well. Copyright only exists to protect capitalists, neoliberals, rightists and popular media to do whatever they want and still being protected by the law and courts, Big Tech proves it very well. It is really sad actually. It is harsh how much the courts are more focused on attacking and censoring libraries, The Internet Archive and archives instead of doing something useful like striking against the Big Tech and the things Big Tech actually do and most people actually now. Capitalism/neoliberalism is not about freedom and democracy but censorhsip and totalitarianism, and what is happening to The Internet Archive is an example. It is funny how the courts are more worried into protect companies like Marvel, DC, Santa Monica Studio, Capcom, Atlus and such to make really offensive videogames against religion/spirituality/esoteric and on censoring archives and libraries, instead of countering Big Tech totalitarianism, scientific fundamentalism, alt-right, far-right, far-centre, russophobia, sinophobia, genocidal anticommunism, genocidal antileftism, misotheism, antitheism and such. I dunno if my comment will be approved here, but it is necessary to vent sometimes. And it is really how much the authorites nowadays are, not just courts but the authorities as a whole. And I got here for ask you guys to expand the Archive for outside USA and create several other data centers over the world, since it is necessary nowadays. And even get support of the left, radical left and revolutionary left for counter it, left I mean left like FRT/PCTB and CPWW as well.
I agree with the arguments put forth by the Internet Archive.
“… Concrete evidence shows that the Archive’s digital lending does not and will not harm the market for books.” Definitely. Look at the Better World Books sales directly resulting from visits to the Internet Archive. At this very moment, our family has a shipment expected any day of NEW and used books we purchased through the IA-BWB partnership only after learning about those titles here first. Our local public lending library and the Internet Archive guide us to most of our book purchases each month.
Well… I don’t have much faith in the world and the courts to make the right decisions anymore… it’s been a good run. I hope that for once in my life I’ll be proven wrong but the way the world’s been going lately I just can’t put my faith into that anymore.
Great !