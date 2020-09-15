RSVP Now for “Quantum Potential: A Pathway to Peace”

“Infinite Potential” Virtual Screening & Discussion

On September 20th, please join the Internet Archive in celebrating the International Day of Peace with a screening of the film INFINITE POTENTIAL: The Life & Ideas of David Bohm. The event, put on by the Fetzer Memorial Trust and Imagine Films, will feature a special post-screening panel discussion – Quantum Potential: A Pathway to Peace.

Infinite Potential explores the revolutionary theories of David Bohm, the maverick physicist who turned to Eastern wisdom to develop groundbreaking insights into the profound interconnectedness of the Universe and our place within it. This mystical and scientific journey into the nature of life and reality will include a post-screening panel discussion with commentary from:

Reverend Dr. Michael B. Beckwith, Founder & Spiritual Director, Agape International Spiritual Center

Audrey Kitagawa, Board Chair, Parliament of World Religions

Reverend Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Leader

Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation

Marianne Williamson, bestselling author, political activist and spiritual thought leader

Dot Maver (moderator), Founding President of the National Peace Academy

Date And Time

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Film — 3:00 pm PDT / 6:00 pm EDT

Panel discussion — 4:15 pm PDT / 7:15 pm EDT

Location

Online Event