U.S. Congress Investigates Publisher Restrictions on Library E-Books

Yesterday, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Representative Anna Eshoo (D-California) sent an inquiry to each of the “Big Five” book publishers to investigate their activities in the library e-book market. As the Senator and Congresswoman noted, rather than simply selling books to libraries, publishers insist on using “restrictive and expensive licensing agreements,” leaving libraries to face with “skyrocket[ing]” prices and temporary “leases,” “often at a much higher markup than what the average consumer pays for the same title.”
These practices have led to outcry by librarians and others around the world, including the #ebookSoS Campaign to Investigate the Academic eBook Market. Following careful reporting on the topic in The Nation, the Daily Beast, and the New Yorker, as well as campaigning by Library Futures and others, the Wyden-Eshoo inquiry seeks information on the restrictions the publishers place on their e-books, their outsize costs, and any legal actions they have taken to prevent libraries from engaging in traditional lending practices, among other things. The publishers have until October 7 to respond.
We are pleased that government officials are looking carefully at these issues. Libraries need to be able to buy books; publisher licensing models restrict libraries’ core functions of preservation and lending. That is why we have long sought to actually purchase e-books from publishers. But the big publishers, in a curiously coordinated fashion, have refused to do so—instead using the digital transition to impose onerous and expensive licenses on libraries, and to sue the Internet Archive for doing digitally what libraries have always done physically, preserve and lend books. This letter shows that some in Washington, if not in the publishing houses, still have the public interest in mind.
It is also the latest in a groundswell of support for Controlled Digital Lending. As the letter notes, “it is imperative that libraries can continue their traditional lending functions” in the digital age. Controlled Digital Lending allows libraries to do just that. The Boston Library Consortium, the International Federation of Library Associations, and even large commercial organizations like ProQuest are lining up behind Controlled Digital Lending.
To learn more about CDL, and the importance of digital ownership for the future of libraries, consider joining our virtual Library Leaders Forum this October.
Glad to hear that a major government agency is aware of this and is taking action.
Also, do most smaller publishers and indie authors are more tolerant (allowing) with ebook purchasing (not licensing)?
Anyway…
This type of business practice is not new, this started with software around the time computers went popular, many proprietary software often comes with EULA that takes away the rights of what copyright’s exemptions was supposed to guarantee to the public. Things like reverse-engineering, for example, by violating that term against it, even if it is fair use, you are breaking contract law. These contracts essentially creates a universe of what if the united states did not have fair use. That, along with DMCA’s section 1201, is one of the ways companies managed to avoid copyright’s limitation and exemptions.
This happens on several proprietary software on both a 1-time purchase[1] or a subscription[2]. Both are more like a lease in terms of the restriction, with the latter even more of a lease in terms of requiring a periodic payment, for continued access.
This business practice being applied against something that is a public benefit makes my blood boil. I’ve seen the deterioration (in some cases, doesn’t even start out good, it starts out bad instead, and gets worse) of the user’s rights over time on pretty much anything that is software:
-Single player video games can “expire”, rendering the game permanently unplayable because the company no longer supports it anymore (such as shutting down their servers, and the DRM requires a connection to that, effectively the company has the control of disabling the use of the software remotely).
-Adobe. Recently I watched this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEP_7_gx6M8 (and I want you to watch it too), and also joined the subscription-only gravy train (in 2012) as well. Thankfully, these software are mostly functional and there is no way the company can stop other people from making free and open source alternatives made from scratch. F**k off adobe, I’m leaving.
“you will own nothing and be happy”
I’ll won’t be happy to own nothing, so neither do libraries.
[1] These are often a “perpetual license”, the company cannot decide you can no longer use the product as long as you follow the terms on your side. So it is only up to the user on when the license terminates (this does not include, things like periodic activations, anything company-sided).
[2] This is known as “software-as-a-service”, much like an electricity bill, the user must keep paying for continued use of the service. You could say this is the opposite of the perpetual license.