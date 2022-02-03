New additions to the Internet Archive for January 2022

Posted on by

Many items are added to the Internet Archive’s collections every month, by us and by our patrons. Here’s a round up of some of the new media you might want to check out. Logging in might be required to  borrow certain items. 

Notable new collections: 

Books 40,695

This month we’ve added books on varied subjects in more than 20 languages. Click through to explore, but here are a few interesting items to start with:

Audio Archive 79,099

The audio archive contains recordings ranging from alternative news programming, to Grateful Dead concerts, to Old Time Radio shows, to book and poetry readings, to original music uploaded by our users.

The LibriVox Free Audiobook Collection 98

Founded in 2005, Librivox is a community of volunteers from all over the world who record audiobooks of public domain texts in many different languages.

 

78 RPMs and Cylinder Recordings 6,849

The Great 78 Project! Listen to this collection of 78rpm records, cylinder recordings, and other recordings from the early 20th century.

Summertime
by
Jack Dieval
NEVADA
by
DONALD PEERS
LEAVIN’ TONIGHT
by
JESSE POWELL ORCHESTRA

Live Music Archive 799

The Live Music Archive is a community committed to providing the highest quality live concerts in a lossless, downloadable format, along with the convenience of on-demand streaming (all with artist permission).

Greensky Bluegrass Live at The Flynn Theatre on 2022-01-26
by Greensky Bluegrass
The Chops Live at The Stone Church on 2022-01-21
by The Chops
Donna the Buffalo Live at City Winery on 2022-01-06
by Donna the Buffalo

Netlabels 486

This collection hosts complete, freely downloadable/streamable, often Creative Commons-licensed catalogs of ‘virtual record labels’. These ‘netlabels’ are non-profit, community-built entities dedicated to providing high quality, non-commercial, freely distributable MP3/OGG-format music for online download in a multitude of genres.

[A022] Minc – 2022 – “Span”
by
minc
Even a Canary Can Hold a Peg
by
Jazzaria.com
Ciberpajé x Diavolos – Desdogmas (EP)
by
Ciberpajé x Diavolos
[ENDE144] The Flimsy – Extended Play
Builders Of Dystopia
by
Gypsy

1 thought on “New additions to the Internet Archive for January 2022

  1. Maxwell Bogie

    Have you got anymore KTVU-TV, KRON-TV, KPIX-TV, KICU-TV, KDTV-TV, KQED-TV, KTEH-TV, KQEH-TV, KEMO-TV, KCSM-TV, KMTP-TV, KRCB-TV, KFSF-DT, KCNS-TV, KTLN-TV, KBCW-TV, KBHK-TV, KBWB-TV, KOFY-TV, KSTS-TV, KKPX-TV, KCNZ-CD, KSCZ-CD, KTNC-TV, KAXT-CD, KPJK-TV, KTSF-TV, KGO-TV, KCAH-TV, KQET-TV, and KNTV-TV, News Collection from the 1980’s, 1990’s and 2000’s for Internet Archive TV News Archive? Thank you. Have a good evening. You too! Take care. Do you have Bay Area TV Collection from the 1980’s, 1990’s and 2000’s for Internet Archive in 2022?

    Thank you. Have a great night and a good luck to you all!

    Thanks for my comment about San Francisco TV Collection in the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s. Thank you! Bye. Good luck with this one. Love you too! That’s it. Take care. Goodbye for now. Join us won’t you? Thank you very much. Yes, I’m getting to it! Thank you for your patience. I love you and a comment is all done. Thank you! Have a wonderful Wednesday Night. Bye for now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.