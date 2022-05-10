Fireside Chat: Congressman Ro Khanna in conversation with Larry Lessig

Join us on Tuesday, May 31st at 6pm PT / 9pm ET for a fireside chat with Congressman Ro Khanna in conversation with Harvard Professor and author Lawrence Lessig to discuss Rep. Khanna’s book, Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us.

In the Bay Area? You can join us at our San Francisco headquarters in person! Otherwise, tune in via Zoom. REGISTER NOW! Please note that our in-person seating is limited, so act fast to secure your spot.

You can reserve a copy of the book from our local bookseller, The Booksmith, by choosing the Add-On in the tickets section if you want to pick up your copy in person. Or if you want to order online and have the book shipped to your home, order here.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In the digital age, unequal access to technology and the revenue it creates is one of the most pressing issues facing the United States. There is an economic gulf between those who have struck gold in the tech industry and those left behind by the digital revolution; a geographic divide between those in the coastal tech industry and those in the heartland whose jobs have been automated; and existing inequalities in technological access—students without computers, rural workers with spotty WiFi, and plenty of workers without the luxury to work from home.

Dignity in a Digital Age tackles these challenges head-on and imagines how the digital economy can create opportunities for people all across the country without uprooting them. Congressman Ro Khanna of Silicon Valley offers a vision for democratizing digital innovation to build economically vibrant and inclusive communities. Instead of being subject to tech’s reshaping of our economy, Representative Khanna argues that we must channel those powerful forces toward creating a more healthy, equal, and democratic society.

ABOUT RO KHANNA:

Ro Khanna represents Silicon Valley in Congress. He has taught economics at Stanford, served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce in the Obama Administration, and represented tech companies and startups in private practice. He is the author of Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children in Washington, DC, and Fremont, California.



ABOUT LAWRENCE LESSIG:

Lawrence Lessig is the Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School. Prior to rejoining the Harvard faculty, where he was the Berkman Professor of Law until 2000, Lessig was a professor at Stanford Law School, where he founded the school’s Center for Internet and Society, and at the University of Chicago. Lessig clerked for Judge Richard Posner on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Justice Antonin Scalia on the United States Supreme Court. He holds a BA in economics and a BS in management from the University of Pennsylvania, an MA in philosophy from Cambridge, and a JD from Yale.

