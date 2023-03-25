How Can You Help The Internet Archive? (A Repost)

In June of 2020, facing a range of challenges, we posted a host of information about how you could help the Internet Archive through difficult and pressing times.



Pretty much all of the suggestions and links in that essay still hold up and are relevant this month as well, and we are the Historical Web people, so here is a full link to that post again:



http://blog.archive.org/2020/06/14/how-can-you-help-the-internet-archive/

Your words of support and letting us know what we mean to you are appreciated, and read with great happiness. Thanks.