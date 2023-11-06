Using the Wayback Machine to Understand the Cultural Roots of New Technologies

As an academic librarian helping connect students and faculty with the research materials they need, Sanjeet Mann has turned to the Internet Archive many times.
“I really value having the Wayback Machine as an additional tool in my librarian’s toolbox,” Mann said. “Information preservation is an essential, but often overlooked, part of the infrastructure for teaching and learning.”
Mann, currently working as the Systems & Discovery Librarian at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), said he first learned about the value of the Internet Archive in 2006 during his library science master’s program.
Over his career, Mann has worked at various libraries, tapping into the Archive on the job.
Assisting budding writers, composers and artists as Arts Librarian at University of Redlands, Mann found that the vast amount of free information online, including biographies, can shape students’ projects.
“We can draw on the Archive whenever we need inspiration for creative work, or when we need to understand how current scholarship and the issues that we’re facing now aren’t completely new—they’re based on this history of work by scholars, by politicians, by citizens active in the public interest,” he said. “These issues tend to recur over time. As a society, we need to know where we have been in order to meet the challenges of the future.”
At CSUSB, Mann also helps computer science and business students use the Archive’s collections to better understand the cultural roots of new technologies—the historical context for their innovations.
“It is the only entity I’m aware of that preserves the Internet’s scholarly and historical record at this scale,” Mann said.
On a practical note, Mann leveraged information through the Wayback Machine when he was researching how to set up a campus laptop loaner program for University of Redlands. This can be an essential service that libraries provide students who have trouble with their computers.
Mann wanted to understand policies at other universities, such as how they handled the return of damaged laptops. Looking at archived versions of university library websites through the Wayback Machine, Mann was able to learn about other approaches and find contacts to follow up for additional details.
The Internet Archive is a source to verify information that is no longer listed on websites, he said.
“Companies themselves don’t have any incentive to archive the history of their website. New products get launched. The platform gets migrated from one platform to another,” Mann said. “An organization like the Internet Archive, being a library, is uniquely positioned to meet the need in society of ensuring some kind of continuity of memory and having a public record. Especially with the government being very partisan these days, I think there’s value in the Internet Archive being an independent, not-for-profit that operates in the public interest.”
Mann added: “Without the Archive, we would lose decades of information about our society at a crucial turning point in its development, eroding trust in online systems and requiring educators, students and researchers to reconsider the way we do our work and share it with others.”
“Companies themselves don’t have any incentive to archive the history of their website.”
100% agree especially cloud hosting, file hosting (including image hosting).
Old forums is where a lot of linkrots happen, images missing, download links going 404, etc.
A lot of these hosting sites have inactivity deletion policy, resulting content to have expiration dates when users don’t log in for a period of time.
Archiving something (without its permission) that changes is intrusive and dangerous politically (thus we need to take people’s names off it) but because the machine needs to do that people will have to represent their statements frigging forever/we are putting machine thinking before what we do, again, bad; a better system would bind and publish things of interest, such as hashtagging, or the lies of Jeff Bezos; soon seventy-year-old politicians with their eyes on the White House will have to answer for what they said, right? Meaning nobody will say anything in the future. Congress needs to step in and remove the Archive .
Another act of Congress –to universalize game engines so that independent developers, just like websites running C++ back in the day, can make media, to be catalogued by the archive, otherwise we are looking at ‘technology’ cutting out smaller developers, making representation exclusive to billionaires. Why would I want to access my masters? Nobody is thinking. The only true information is what you can do, not what others have done, because the past is rigged, man.