“Hello (again), World!” SF Party Tuesday June 15 6p – 8:30p

Don’t know how to celebrate the end of your quarantine? Come join us in commemorating the Re-Opening of California with a small-scale outdoor BBQ at the Internet Archive featuring music from the consciousness-expanding San Francisco Airship. FREE!
Let’s dance into a Summer of Love.
Tuesday June 15
6p – 8:30p (weather permitting)
300 Funston Side Yard (at Clement)
- Hot Dogs, Veggie Dogs, Chips
- Tours of the Internet Archive
- The Amazing Kraynork will amaze with walk around magic tricks
- Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided
- CDC guidelines can be helpful on mask use (but keep the distance you are comfortable with)