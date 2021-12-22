2021 Empowering Libraries Year in Review

This year the Internet Archive continued to reach our patrons, supporters, and library partners through virtual events and programming. As we close out 2021, let’s look back at some of the highlights of the year:

Events

We brought together copyright experts, authors, publishers, and librarians for Mythbusting Controlled Digital Lending, to debunk the most common myths about the library practice.

Following on the success of the Mythbusting session, in June we assembled a panel of experts to discuss the most Frequently Asked Questions about Controlled Digital Lending (or FAQ:CDL for short)

for short) This fall, we hosted our annual Library Leaders Forum, featuring two virtual sessions and 3 conference workshops. All of the session videos are online and available for viewing.

The video that captivated the internet

In February, we shared a video on social media showing how we digitize a book, and it quickly went viral. So many readers were interested in the process and the people behind the work that we wrote a blog post about Eliza Zhang, the staff member featured in the video.

Milestones

The Internet Archive’s modern book collection now has more than 2 million volumes available to borrow through Controlled Digital Lending.

Following more than ten years of collaboration and cooperation, the Internet Archive joined the Boston Library Consortium.

Internet Archive began an interlibrary loan pilot in April, and talked about the success of the program during a resource sharing webinar this fall.

In October the Internet Archive celebrated its 25 anniversary in a live, hybrid event beamed to the world from the Internet Archive headquarters in San Francisco.

Policy

Donations

The Internet Archive has continued its donations program, receiving media that libraries can no longer house for preservation and digitization. About the donations program, including an informational webinar.

The Internet Archive is now the preservation home of the Michelson Cinema Research Library, the collection curated by famed cinema librarian and researcher Lillian Michelson.

Libraries struggle to find a home for collections that no longer fit their collection development priorities. That was the case with Hamilton Public Library in Ontario, which donated a fantastic collection of American and British theater books for preservation and digitization.

As education continues to use and explore hybrid learning models, colleges and universities are reviewing their physical collections and considering how best to serve their students. Some schools, like Bay State College, are making a full move to digital.

Book talks