Digital Books wear out faster than Physical Books

Ever try to read a physical book passed down in your family from 100 years ago? Probably worked well. Ever try reading an ebook you paid for 10 years ago? Probably a different experience. From the leasing business model of mega publishers to physical device evolution to format obsolescence, digital books are fragile and threatened.
For those of us tending libraries of digitized and born-digital books, we know that they need constant maintenance—reprocessing, reformatting, re-invigorating or they will not be readable or read. Fortunately this is what libraries do (if they are not sued to stop it). Publishers try to introduce new ideas into the public sphere. Libraries acquire these and keep them alive for generations to come.
And, to serve users with print disabilities, we have to keep up with the ever-improving tools they use.
Mega-publishers are saying electronic books do not wear out, but this is not true at all. The Internet Archive processes and reprocesses the books it has digitized as new optical character recognition technologies come around, as new text understanding technologies open new analysis, as formats change from djvu to daisy to epub1 to epub2 to epub3 to pdf-a and on and on. This takes thousands of computer-months and programmer-years to do this work. This is what libraries have signed up for—our long-term custodial roles.
Also, the digital media they reside on changes, too—from Digital Linear Tape to PATA hard drives to SATA hard drives to SSDs. If we do not actively tend our digital books they become unreadable very quickly.
Then there is cataloging and metadata. If we do not keep up with the ever-changing expectations of digital learners, then our books will not be found. This is ongoing and expensive.
Our paper books have lasted hundreds of years on our shelves and are still readable. Without active maintenance, we will be lucky if our digital books last a decade.
Also, how we use books and periodicals, in the decades after they are published, change from how they were originally intended. We are seeing researchers use books and periodicals in machine learning investigations to find trends that were never easy in a one-by-one world, or in the silos of the publisher databases. Preparing these books for this type of analysis is time consuming and now threatened by publisher’s lawsuits.
If we want future access to our digital heritage we need to make some structural changes: changes to institution and publisher behaviors as well as supportive funding, laws, and enforcement.
The first step is to recognize preservation and access to our digital heritage is a big job and one worth doing. Then, find ways that institutions– educational, government, non-profit, and philanthropic– could make preservation a part of our daily responsibility.
Long live books.
Thanks for this article. A tangental point about the longevity of e-books ; I had a number of Kindle(tm ) e-books, on my Windows7(tm ) device, and one day Amazon ™ informed me that they were no longer supporting that operating system, and so the books were lost. I asked Amazon(tm) about it, and they suggested I upgrade my devices. In other words, pay more for the ‘privelege’ of reading something I thought I already owned. Now, I refuse to give Kindle(tm) any business. Thanks for all that you do to keep books available.
This is why I remove copy-protection from the electronic media I own. For example, I have taken my Apple //e floppy disks, turned them into a hex-dump disk image (they are only 140K…), and store the resulting plain text file. At any point in the future, I can turn that hex dump back into a binary disk image. And, by using one of the license-free OCR fonts, I can ensure it’s easily machine readable.
Whether they are books, audio, or computer media, once I spend good money on them, I will continue to do what’s needed to make them transportable to future technology. I used to read books on my Palm Pilot. Those books were converted to EPUB and/or PDF so I could read them on current devices. When the next big tech change arrives, my property will be ready to make the switch.
Jeff – your comment is the exact point of the article. Your technical expertise seems to be higher than your average end-user. I applaud your technical efforts to keep your electronic media readable over generations. We need to have easy-to-use (e.g., a couple of button clicks and use of drop downs) tools that allow the average, non-technical user to be able to accomplish what you have accomplished.
Thank-you for clarifying that. Of course, most people realise that the rapid changes in technology, which are embraced by most young people but daunt many older people, make our technologies out of date fairly quickly. The home movies I took of my children reside (if they haven’t failed) on a small format tape that I have no way of reading/watching. None-the-less, I have had an expectation that digital books would last forever. As I prefer hard copy printed books and do not buy e-books I haven’t had experience of the changing technologies. I’m pleased to support your organisation in a small way so that these kinds of things can be preserved and made available to all for free.
Lol, did you try to download a physical book unavailable in stores for decades?
Électronic books are easily available for everyone for free…
Paper books were the vector of our collective knowledge for centuries and we would have much to loose if there were not the constant efforts of organizations such as yours.
The same problem occurs with every kind of digital media. People take countless photographies every days. How much will be available a few years? Most of them will be locked in a proprietary cloud anyway…
Richard Stallman predicted this in 1997, unfortunately the publishers read his story as an instruction manual.
“This put Dan in a dilemma. He had to help her—but if he lent her his computer, she might read his books. Aside from the fact that you could go to prison for many years for letting someone else read your books, the very idea shocked him at first. Like everyone, he had been taught since elementary school that sharing books was nasty and wrong—something that only pirates would do.”
Source: https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/right-to-read.en.html
In verità la maggior parte delle cose scritte su questo articolo si possono tranquillamente automatizzare(effettuando conversioni, tenendo più formati dei libri) in 8 ore un computer può eseguire decine di migliaia di conversioni… Purtroppo l’unica cosa impossibile da automatizzare è la gestione dei metadati, che inevitabilmente deve essere fatta e mantenuta aggiornata dall’uomo e successivamente i computer aggiorneranno ogni singolo libro in base alle informazioni aggiornate, però la considero una soluzione accettabile rispetto al dover fare ristampe di libri ogni anno
Great !
Not going to disagree with how digital books will not last longer than physical book. But saying “Our paper books have lasted hundreds of years on our shelves and are still readable. Without active maintenance, we will be lucky if our digital books last a decade.” can be misleading.
Because paper books also need active maintenance. The environment that they’re in have to be controlled to ensure it’s not too damp nor too dry. It has to cleaned from imsects that likes to eat paper. Same with rodents.
Basically, don’t expect papers to last if they’re not kept properly.
Hello, In the Bulgaria have paper books on hardcover and paperback and on the Bulgarian language only. Unfortunately, the books on English language are not available at the Bulgarian bookstores and the digital libraries of foreign languages are not approved by the Bulgarian institutions (the most educational), because the parents, scholars and teachers are doesn’t approved to read paper and electronic of foreign languages. Fortunately, in 2022 I found digital libraries on foreign languages (the most English language) and I brought foreign language literature on English language. The Bulgarian language is not required. We can change the world to be better for new 2023 year.
Photographs have similar (parallel) issues.
Great Post !
If you keep a PDF file and EPUB files locally on your system (and backup) them – then its the same as having a ‘real’ or ‘physical’ book. With open source (Linux/FreeBSD/…) world/ecosystem there will always be some tool that will read (PDF) or convert (EPUB) it to other format.
Just make sure you keep those files on a filesystem that does not have bit rot problem and have ability to heal itself when some errors come from thy physical disk – like ZFS for example.
Regards.