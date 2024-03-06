LOST LANDSCAPES OF SAN FRANCISCO: The City and Bay in Motion

March 18 @ 6:30pm – 9pm

Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco

Buy Tickets

This 18th edition of LOST LANDSCAPES immerses viewers in the dynamic tapestry of mobility and communication across the Bay Area. Delving into the rich archival footage of San Francisco and its environs, the film captures the essence of daily life, work, and celebration, while revisiting both familiar and obscure historical moments.



This unique film event is taking place at the Internet Archive where you can experience rare and unseen footage from the Prelinger Archives. The film features footage drawn from a vast repository of over 3,000 newly scanned archival films, including home movies, government productions, industrial reels, and unexpected gems.



By attending, you’ll directly contribute to supporting the Internet Archive. Rick Prelinger will be presenting as per usual. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of truly special evening!



Doors open at 6:30 pm. Film starts at 7:30 PM. Register now!



No one will be turned away due to lack of funds!

