Stand with Internet Archive as we fight for the digital rights of all libraries

We stood up for the digital rights of all libraries today in court! The Southern District of New York heard oral argument in Hachette v. Internet Archive, the lawsuit against our library and the longstanding library practice of controlled digital lending, brought by 4 of the world’s largest publishers.

We fought hard for libraries today, and we’re proud of how well we were able to represent the value of controlled digital lending to the communities we serve.

Take action!

While we wait for the judge’s decision, here’s how you can show your support:

Join the Battle for Libraries ✊

The internet advocacy group Fight for the Future has launched the Battle for Libraries, an online rally in support of the Internet Archive and digital lending. Visit the action hub to engage with other supporters & share messages with your followers across social media to spread awareness about our fight. Get started now!

Read a book! 📕

Check out a book from Open Library and read it online using the library practice of controlled digital lending.

Stay connected 🔗

Sign up for the Empowering Libraries newsletter for the latest updates about the lawsuit and our library.