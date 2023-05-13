No Ethics in Big Tech – Saturday May 20, 2023

Welcome to the No Ethics in Big Tech NSA 10th Annual Comedy Night produced by friend of the Internet Archive, Vahid Rezavi.



The evening will feature the comedy of Will Durst, Mean Dave, Chloe McGovern, and Alicia Dattner, accompanied by talented musician Mike Rufo.



But the real stars of the evening are the speakers from No Ethics in Big Tech, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Media Alliance, Veterans for Peace, Common Dreams and Google. These experts will discuss the ethical implications of technology, the latest developments in the tech world, and the importance of a free and independent press in the age of algorithmic news feeds.



Get Tickets to Virtual Event Here

Saturday, May 20, 2023

6:00-8:00 pm Pacific







