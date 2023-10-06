Join Us for Our Annual Celebration – Thursday, October 12!

We are just one week away from our annual celebration on Thursday, October 12! Party in the streets with us in person or celebrate with us online—however you choose to join in the festivities, be sure to grab your ticket now!

What’s in Store?

📚 Empowering Research: We’ll explore how research libraries like the Internet Archive are considering artificial intelligence in a live presentation, “AI @ IA: Research in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” Come see how the Internet Archive is using AI to build new capabilities into our library, and how students and scholars all over the world use the Archive’s petabytes of data to inform their own research.

🏆 Internet Archive Hero Award: This year, we’re honored to recognize the incredible Connie Chan, our local District 1 supervisor, with the prestigious Internet Archive Hero Award. Supervisor Chan’s unwavering support for the digital rights of libraries culminated in a unanimously passed resolution at the Board of Supervisors, and we can’t wait to present her with this well-deserved honor live from our majestic Great Room. Join us in applauding her remarkable contributions!

🌮 Food Truck Delights: Arrive early and tantalize your taste buds with an assortment of treats from our gourmet food trucks.

💃 Street Party: After the ceremony, let loose and dance the night away to the tunes of local musicians, Hot Buttered Rum. Get ready to groove and celebrate under the starry San Francisco sky!

🎟️ Register now for in-person or online attendance!

Internet Archive’s Annual Celebration

Thursday, October 12 from 5pm – 10pm PT; program at 7pm PT

300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco

